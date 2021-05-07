Exeter Financial LLC Grows Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Exeter Financial LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the quarter. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth about $166,229,000. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,276,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,106,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,838,000 after buying an additional 416,492 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,005,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,344,000 after buying an additional 322,495 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 953,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,057,000 after buying an additional 283,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Shares of CAH traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.11. The stock had a trading volume of 43,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,976,209. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.65 and a 52 week high of $62.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.29. The company has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $39.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.14 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.4859 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CAH shares. TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.89.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.