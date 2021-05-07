BrightView (NYSE:BV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BrightView (NYSE:BV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BrightView Holdings, Inc. is a provider of commercial landscaping services primarily in the United States. It provides services from landscape maintenance and enhancements to tree care and landscape development for corporate and commercial properties, HOAs, public parks, hotels and resorts, hospitals and other healthcare facilities, educational institutions, restaurants and retail and golf courses. BrightView Holdings, Inc. is based in PA, United States. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of BrightView in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of BV traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,587. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.37 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.39. BrightView has a 52 week low of $10.37 and a 52 week high of $19.10.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.15. BrightView had a positive return on equity of 5.99% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $651.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that BrightView will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Corp raised its stake in BrightView by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BrightView by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 184,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in BrightView by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in BrightView by 36.2% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BrightView in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

