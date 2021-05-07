BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Price Target Raised to $10.00 at Canaccord Genuity

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BB. Raymond James increased their target price on BlackBerry from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.96.

NYSE BB traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $8.54. The stock had a trading volume of 165,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,578,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.86. BlackBerry has a 1-year low of $4.27 and a 1-year high of $28.77. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.66.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 86.01%. The firm had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that BlackBerry will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 16,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total value of $142,333.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in BlackBerry by 4.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 742,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after purchasing an additional 31,732 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co bought a new position in BlackBerry in the first quarter valued at about $169,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in BlackBerry by 20.6% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 101,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 17,301 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in BlackBerry by 1,986.3% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in BlackBerry by 45.0% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 10,307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

