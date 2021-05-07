S. R. Schill & Associates Invests $223,000 in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NWL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth $89,964,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,705,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940,325 shares during the last quarter. Darrell & King LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth $27,429,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 920,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,533,000 after acquiring an additional 471,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,226,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,197,000 after acquiring an additional 263,850 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NWL traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.24. 21,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,870,346. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.71. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.92, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. Newell Brands Inc. has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $29.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 54.12%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America upgraded Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

