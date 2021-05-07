Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Stake Lessened by S. R. Schill & Associates

S. R. Schill & Associates cut its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,095 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in Kohl’s were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 325.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KSS shares. FIG Partners upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Kohl’s from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Kohl’s from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.65.

NYSE KSS traded up $1.34 on Friday, reaching $61.63. The stock had a trading volume of 11,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,518,548. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Kohl’s Co. has a 1 year low of $15.31 and a 1 year high of $64.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.65 and a beta of 2.04.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $1.21. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.58%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

