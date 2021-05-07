BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) PT Raised to $52.00

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BKU. Janney Montgomery Scott cut BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on BankUnited from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Hovde Group upgraded BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group cut BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.08.

Shares of BKU traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.55. The company had a trading volume of 4,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,643. BankUnited has a 1-year low of $13.47 and a 1-year high of $50.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.32. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BankUnited will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 1,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $76,176.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,499.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay D. Richards sold 3,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $150,257.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,508.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,866 shares of company stock worth $374,663 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in BankUnited during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in BankUnited during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BankUnited during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BankUnited by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in BankUnited during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

