$0.37 EPS Expected for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) to report earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Boston Scientific’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Boston Scientific posted earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 362.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will report full year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.61. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Boston Scientific.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on BSX. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 48,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total value of $2,130,347.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 187,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,250,516.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 9,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $387,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 96,320 shares of company stock valued at $4,030,187. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 495.3% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 62,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 52,352 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 41,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 1,082,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,912,000 after acquiring an additional 12,343 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,963,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,600,000 after acquiring an additional 238,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 201,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,248,000 after acquiring an additional 18,553 shares in the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock traded up $0.73 on Tuesday, reaching $43.77. 52,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,392,001. Boston Scientific has a 1-year low of $32.99 and a 1-year high of $44.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

