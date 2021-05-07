Sitrin Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Sitrin Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,079 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 9,548 shares during the period. Target comprises about 3.4% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $7,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TGT traded up $1.26 on Friday, reaching $214.26. 30,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,636,217. The company has a market capitalization of $106.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $113.10 and a 12 month high of $213.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.45.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. Target’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Target from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.35.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total transaction of $479,094.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,525.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,510 shares of company stock worth $8,002,521. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

