S. R. Schill & Associates Increases Stock Position in MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)

S. R. Schill & Associates raised its position in shares of MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,724 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. MicroVision accounts for about 0.6% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in MicroVision were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of MicroVision in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MicroVision during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in MicroVision by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in MicroVision by 144.0% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MicroVision during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 8.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of MicroVision in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

NASDAQ:MVIS traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $14.46. 71,789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,313,328. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.27 and a beta of 3.61. MicroVision, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.35.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts predict that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MicroVision Company Profile

MicroVision, Inc develops lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module that can support AR headsets; Interactive Display modules used in smart speakers and other devices; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.

