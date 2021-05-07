Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Receives $50.77 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.31.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

NASDAQ BLDR traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,143,713. Builders FirstSource has a twelve month low of $14.29 and a twelve month high of $52.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.63 and a 200 day moving average of $41.16.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.29. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 133.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Builders FirstSource will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $222,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,760.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $443,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,405.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,239,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,588,000 after buying an additional 293,001 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 156,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,379,000 after buying an additional 29,200 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 121.9% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 421,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,215,000 after acquiring an additional 231,772 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 589.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 46,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

