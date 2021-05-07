Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Receives $50.77 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.31.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.
NASDAQ BLDR traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,143,713. Builders FirstSource has a twelve month low of $14.29 and a twelve month high of $52.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.63 and a 200 day moving average of $41.16.
In related news, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $222,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,760.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $443,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,405.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,239,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,588,000 after buying an additional 293,001 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 156,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,379,000 after buying an additional 29,200 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 121.9% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 421,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,215,000 after acquiring an additional 231,772 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 589.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 46,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.
About Builders FirstSource
Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.
