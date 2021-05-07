Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 132.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.15%.

Shares of ADPT stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $36.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,932. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $33.53 and a 12-month high of $71.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.53 and a beta of 0.35.

In related news, insider Harlan S. Robins sold 3,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $140,765.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,647,435.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Francis Lo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total transaction of $130,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 811,138 shares of company stock valued at $35,506,098. 22.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.50.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

