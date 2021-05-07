Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.16) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.00) EPS.

NASDAQ ARNA traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.72. The company had a trading volume of 6,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,706. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.58 and its 200 day moving average is $74.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 0.83. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $44.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 23.17 and a quick ratio of 23.17.

ARNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Jonestrading dropped their target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.13.

In related news, VP Vincent Aurentz sold 2,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $214,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,507,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 3.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, Phase II clinical trial for alopecia areata, Phase III clinical trial for atopic dermatitis, and Phase IIb clinical trial for eosinophilic esophagitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure; and Temanogrel for coronary microvascular obstruction is in Phase II clinical trial.

