MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Bought by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,204 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,667 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in MSCI were worth $20,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Motco bought a new stake in MSCI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of MSCI by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in MSCI in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total value of $1,210,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,380 shares in the company, valued at $125,568,451.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

MSCI stock traded up $6.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $482.66. The company had a trading volume of 754 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,436. The firm has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.14 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $450.87 and a 200-day moving average of $422.08. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $299.09 and a 52 week high of $495.16.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The business had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $452.00 to $463.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $493.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $499.43.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Read More: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.