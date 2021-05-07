Sarasin & Partners LLP Buys 16,663 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 204,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 16,663 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $99,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 66,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,287,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,137,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 254,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,734,000 after purchasing an additional 27,253 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,331,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, February 19th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 price objective (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $435.57.

In related news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 15,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.39, for a total value of $7,605,522.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,722,700.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Michael Cho sold 337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.98, for a total transaction of $167,145.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,639 shares in the company, valued at $2,300,851.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,535 shares of company stock worth $25,429,582. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA traded up $12.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $484.28. 2,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,769. The company has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.86 and a beta of 1.54. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $215.52 and a 52-week high of $518.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $488.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $418.94.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

