Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $21.71, but opened at $20.76. Corcept Therapeutics shares last traded at $21.37, with a volume of 4,710 shares traded.

The biotechnology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $79.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.99 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 30.73%. The business’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

In related news, insider Sean Maduck sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $101,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,366.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $181,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 166,989 shares of company stock valued at $4,536,903. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CORT. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. 75.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 1.04.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CORT)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

