Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Shares Gap Up to $6.81

Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.81, but opened at $7.45. Epizyme shares last traded at $8.09, with a volume of 12,817 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Epizyme from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Epizyme from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Epizyme in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised Epizyme from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.71.

The company has a market capitalization of $819.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 8.95 and a quick ratio of 8.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.24 and its 200-day moving average is $10.69.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 million. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 1,899.35% and a negative return on equity of 83.45%. The company’s revenue was up 442.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Epizyme, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Epizyme news, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 10,328 shares of Epizyme stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $81,074.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David M. Mott purchased 28,231 shares of Epizyme stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $225,283.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 116,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,983.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPZM. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Epizyme by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Epizyme by 169.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Epizyme by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 53,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Epizyme by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Epizyme Company Profile (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

