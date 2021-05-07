MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Hits New 12-Month High at $31.52

MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $31.52 and last traded at $31.35, with a volume of 6532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.76.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MD. Citigroup dropped their price target on MEDNAX from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. MEDNAX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.65.

The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -3.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.42.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 26.57% and a positive return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $416.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MEDNAX news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $2,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,318,439 shares in the company, valued at $33,488,350.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

