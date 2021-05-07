B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Insider Buying Activity

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $74.79 and last traded at $74.49, with a volume of 1897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.97.

Specifically, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 1,310,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total transaction of $1,389,481.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,139,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,430.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Moore bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.68 per share, for a total transaction of $338,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 212,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,397,837.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,340,020 shares of company stock valued at $9,234,369. Insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.53 and a 200 day moving average of $48.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.92 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The asset manager reported $6.70 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $410.21 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 108,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 31,320 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 9,378 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 277,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,261,000 after acquiring an additional 67,359 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new position in B. Riley Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in B. Riley Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. 44.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:RILY)

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

