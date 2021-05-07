Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $9.79, but opened at $9.48. Clean Energy Fuels shares last traded at $9.68, with a volume of 109,212 shares traded.

The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Clean Energy Fuels had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $77.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CLNE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $9.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

In other Clean Energy Fuels news, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A. Total sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $2,887,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Barclay Corbus sold 4,651 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $57,672.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 657,062 shares in the company, valued at $8,147,568.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 282,082 shares of company stock valued at $3,301,501 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter valued at $2,753,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 116.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 106,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 57,428 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 1,968.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,257,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,698 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 78.2% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the first quarter valued at about $507,000. 30.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.59 and a beta of 2.02.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

