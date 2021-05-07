Standard Life Aberdeen plc (LON:SLA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Standard Life Aberdeen plc (LON:SLA) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 271 ($3.54).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Standard Life Aberdeen to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 335 ($4.38) in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.46) price target on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

Get Standard Life Aberdeen alerts:

Standard Life Aberdeen stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 278.40 ($3.64). The stock had a trading volume of 1,352,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,717,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.98, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 4.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 286.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 286.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.48. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 1-year low of GBX 202.80 ($2.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 333.40 ($4.36).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.29%. Standard Life Aberdeen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.58%.

In other news, insider Jonathan Asquith purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 296 ($3.87) per share, with a total value of £88,800 ($116,017.77). Also, insider Stephen Bird purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 286 ($3.74) per share, with a total value of £286,000 ($373,660.83).

Standard Life Aberdeen Company Profile

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.