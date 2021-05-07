Typerium Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.27 Million (TYPE)

Typerium (CURRENCY:TYPE) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. Typerium has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and $407.00 worth of Typerium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Typerium has traded 21.5% higher against the dollar. One Typerium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.50 or 0.00084731 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00021293 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.15 or 0.00064899 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $456.15 or 0.00796862 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.55 or 0.00102286 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,059.35 or 0.08838405 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC.

About Typerium

Typerium is a coin. Typerium’s total supply is 1,865,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,624,839,391 coins. The official website for Typerium is typerium.io . Typerium’s official Twitter account is @Typerium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Typerium aims to change this by bringing about smoother transactions and a better online experience for both buyers and sellers. Its platform will leverage the Ethereum blockchain and smart-contract functionality to create a universal and decentralized trust and reputation system. This will give each party more information when they conduct transactions, help to reduce fraud and make it easier to resolve any conflict. On top of this, Typerium will have a seamlessly integrated mobile payments solution that takes advantage of the latest technology developments. The Typerium Creative Marketplace will use its own wallet and currency, the TYPE Token, and feature the trust and reputation system, as well as the integrated mobile payment solution mentioned above. Over time, these systems will be expanded to third-party retailers so that they can also take advantage of the increased functionality and lower costs that come from using the Typerium system. “

Typerium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typerium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Typerium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Typerium using one of the exchanges listed above.

