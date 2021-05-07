Cigna (NYSE:CI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 20.200- for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $20.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $166 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $165.76 billion.Cigna also updated its FY21 guidance to at least $20.20 EPS.
Shares of Cigna stock traded up $3.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $260.24. 21,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,791,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $90.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna has a 52 week low of $158.84 and a 52 week high of $259.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.96.
Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.34. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cigna will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cigna from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cigna from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cigna currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $265.27.
In related news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 5,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total transaction of $1,054,417.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,701,401. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 130,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total value of $33,069,909.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,726,174.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,144 shares of company stock worth $58,148,450 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
Cigna Company Profile
Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.
