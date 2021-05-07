Cigna (NYSE:CI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 20.200- for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $20.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $166 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $165.76 billion.Cigna also updated its FY21 guidance to at least $20.20 EPS.

Shares of Cigna stock traded up $3.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $260.24. 21,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,791,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $90.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna has a 52 week low of $158.84 and a 52 week high of $259.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.96.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.34. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cigna will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 23.46%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cigna from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cigna from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cigna currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $265.27.

In related news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 5,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total transaction of $1,054,417.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,701,401. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 130,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total value of $33,069,909.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,726,174.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,144 shares of company stock worth $58,148,450 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.