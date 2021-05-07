Crust Price Tops $93.93 (CRU)

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 7th. One Crust coin can currently be bought for approximately $93.93 or 0.00163878 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Crust has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Crust has a market capitalization of $162.11 million and approximately $9.22 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000971 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00012478 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Crust (CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,725,927 coins. Crust’s official website is www.crust.network . The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

