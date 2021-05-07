Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Ocuphire Pharma, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:OCUP)

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Ocuphire Pharma in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska expects that the company will earn ($1.37) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

OCUP has been the topic of several other reports. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ocuphire Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ocuphire Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Shares of Ocuphire Pharma stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,113. Ocuphire Pharma has a 1-year low of $3.68 and a 1-year high of $14.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $322,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the first quarter worth $458,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of various eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for dim light or night vision disturbances, and pharmacologically induced mydriasis, as well as that is in Phase II clinical trial for presbyopia.

