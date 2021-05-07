Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Mueller Water Products, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:MWA)

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mueller Water Products in a report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.66 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.64.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen raised shares of Mueller Water Products from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Mueller Water Products currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Shares of NYSE:MWA traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $14.83. 7,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,345. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29. Mueller Water Products has a fifty-two week low of $7.32 and a fifty-two week high of $14.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.20 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 13.39%. Mueller Water Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

In other news, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 7,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $102,675.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at $293,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 25,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total transaction of $345,973.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,868.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,039 shares of company stock valued at $698,799 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MWA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,515,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mueller Water Products by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,949,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,320,000 after buying an additional 1,251,644 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,856,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mueller Water Products by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,175,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,840,000 after buying an additional 888,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new position in Mueller Water Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,691,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

