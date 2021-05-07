Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (mIAU) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $229,376.00

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a total market cap of $41.47 million and $229,376.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can now be bought for about $17.84 or 0.00031129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mirrored iShares Gold Trust alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002824 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00071917 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.01 or 0.00266953 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003850 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $655.82 or 0.01144230 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00030528 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $435.59 or 0.00759987 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,801.87 or 1.00848651 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 2,324,424 coins. The official message board for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Coin Trading

