Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $104.00 to $101.00. The stock had previously closed at $105.62, but opened at $96.50. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Shake Shack shares last traded at $91.22, with a volume of 9,422 shares.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SHAK. MKM Partners raised their price target on Shake Shack from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Shake Shack from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Shake Shack from $64.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Shake Shack from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Shake Shack from $83.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.39.

In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 110,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total transaction of $12,818,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 985 shares in the company, valued at $114,782.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,548 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total value of $183,871.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,136.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHAK. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Shake Shack by 34.7% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 36.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after buying an additional 12,831 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Columbus Circle Investors increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 202,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,187,000 after buying an additional 21,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -136.15, a PEG ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.85.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.89 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

About Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

