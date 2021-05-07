Analysts Issue Forecasts for Exagen Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:XGN)

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Exagen in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Mikson expects that the company will earn ($1.10) per share for the year.

Get Exagen alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Exagen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Exagen from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Exagen in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Exagen from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

XGN traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $15.12. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,477. Exagen has a fifty-two week low of $10.29 and a fifty-two week high of $24.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.22 and a 200-day moving average of $15.83. The company has a current ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 12.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $191.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.13. Exagen had a negative return on equity of 29.10% and a negative net margin of 39.49%. The business had revenue of $12.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 million.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exagen by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exagen by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 261,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 38,728 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Exagen by 223.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exagen during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exagen during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,871,000. Institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Exagen Company Profile

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Exagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.