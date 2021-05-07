Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) versus Infinite Group (OTCMKTS:IMCI) Financial Contrast

Infinite Group (OTCMKTS:IMCI) and Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Infinite Group and Oblong’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infinite Group -1.39% N/A -7.28% Oblong -84.63% -78.87% -44.30%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Infinite Group and Oblong, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infinite Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Oblong 0 0 2 0 3.00

Oblong has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 223.28%. Given Oblong’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Oblong is more favorable than Infinite Group.

Risk and Volatility

Infinite Group has a beta of 2.31, suggesting that its share price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oblong has a beta of 2.05, suggesting that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.3% of Oblong shares are held by institutional investors. 39.4% of Infinite Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of Oblong shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Infinite Group and Oblong’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infinite Group $7.09 million 0.84 $50,000.00 N/A N/A Oblong $12.83 million 9.63 -$7.76 million N/A N/A

Infinite Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Oblong.

Summary

Infinite Group beats Oblong on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Infinite Group

Infinite Group, Inc. develops cybersecurity software and provides cybersecurity consulting services to commercial businesses and government organizations in the United States. It offers Nodeware, an automated asset identification and vulnerability management and monitoring solution that assesses vulnerabilities in a computer network using scanning technology; and distributes Webroot, a cloud-based endpoint security platform solution. The company also provides cybersecurity consulting services that include incident response, security awareness training, risk management, IT governance and compliance, security assessment, penetration testing, and virtual chief information security officer offerings to channel partners and direct customers for various vertical markets, such as banking, supply chain, manufacturing, legal, etc. In addition, it offers cloud computing services, including public and private cloud architecture, hybrid cloud hosting, server virtualization, and desktop virtualization solutions; and level 2 technical and security support across the application layer, and physical and virtual infrastructure comprising software-based managed services supporting enterprise and federal government customers through its partnership with Perspecta Inc. In addition, it sells third party software licenses, as well as offers virtualization services support. The company was formerly known as Infinite Machines Corp. and changed its name to Infinite Group, Inc. in January 1998. Infinite Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Pittsford, New York.

About Oblong

Oblong, Inc. provides multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Oblong and Oblong Industries. Its flagship product is Mezzanine that enables visual collaboration across multi-users, multi-screens, multi-devices, and multi-locations for video telepresence, laptop and application sharing, and whiteboard sharing and slides applications. The company also provides managed videoconferencing services; and remote service management, which provides an overlay to enterprise information technology and channel partner support organizations, as well as support and management services for customer video environments. In addition, it offers network services comprising Cloud Connect: Video that allows its customers to outsource the management of their video traffic to them and provides the customer's office locations with a secure, dedicated video network connection to the Oblong Cloud for video communications; Cloud Connect: Converge, which offers customized multiprotocol label switching solutions; and Cloud Connect: Cross Connect that allows the customer to leverage their existing carrier for the extension of a Layer 2 private line to its data center. Further, it provides professional services, such as onsite support or dispatch, as well as configuration or customization of equipment or software on behalf of customers; and resells video equipment to its customers. It serves customers in the enterprise, commercial, and public sector markets. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

