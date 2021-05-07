Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

ISV traded up C$0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting C$26.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,448. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.78. Information Services has a one year low of C$13.49 and a one year high of C$26.99. The firm has a market cap of C$472.33 million and a PE ratio of 22.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$24.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.62.

Get Information Services alerts:

Information Services (TSE:ISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$39.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$37.80 million. Equities research analysts expect that Information Services will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Information Services from C$25.00 to C$32.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Information Services from C$19.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Information Services from C$22.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Information Services from C$22.25 to C$25.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

About Information Services

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

Featured Article: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.