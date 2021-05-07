Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Unity Biotechnology, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:UBX)

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Unity Biotechnology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.36) per share for the year.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.10.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on UBX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Unity Biotechnology from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.21.

NASDAQ:UBX traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.62. 2,733 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,389. Unity Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $15.44. The firm has a market cap of $253.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 18.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,551,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,913,000 after buying an additional 700,500 shares during the last quarter. Founders Fund V Management LLC bought a new stake in Unity Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,577,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,881,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,100,000 after acquiring an additional 179,028 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth $865,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 698.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 90,734 shares during the period. 37.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Unity Biotechnology

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate include UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy.

