FY2021 EPS Estimates for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Lifted by Analyst

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Xylem in a report released on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.69 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.58. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Xylem’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.56 EPS.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen downgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.31.

NYSE XYL traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.50. 3,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 990,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.51. The company has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. Xylem has a 1-year low of $56.63 and a 1-year high of $118.88.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Xylem by 7.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Xylem by 2.3% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in Xylem by 4.6% in the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $611,157.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,068,106.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $39,911.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,127.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,744 shares of company stock worth $1,963,307 in the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.