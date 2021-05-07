OCI’s (OCINF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ING Group initiated coverage on OCI in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of OCI in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on OCI in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OCINF stock remained flat at $$23.25 on Friday. OCI has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $23.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.28.

OCI N.V. produces and distributes natural gas-based products and industrial chemicals to agricultural, transportation, and industrial customers. It operates through Methanol US, Methanol Europe, Nitrogen US, Nitrogen Europe, and Fertiglobe segments. The company offers anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium sulphate, nitrogen exacote, nitrogen argon, aqueous ammonia, nitric acid, urea solution, bio-methanol, methanol, melamine, and diesel exhaust fluid, as well as and other nitrogen products.

