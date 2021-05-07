Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Issued By Barrington Research

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) – Research analysts at Barrington Research boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.85 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.73. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.68 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $7.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $21.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $17.80 EPS.

NXST has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.57.

NASDAQ NXST traded down $1.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,813. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $148.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92. Nexstar Media Group has a 52 week low of $63.12 and a 52 week high of $163.62.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.31. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

In other news, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.33, for a total transaction of $726,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,597 shares in the company, valued at $14,765,092.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.75, for a total value of $7,887,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 353,176 shares in the company, valued at $55,713,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,228 shares of company stock worth $20,353,973. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,721,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,980,000 after acquiring an additional 23,862 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,472,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,798,000 after acquiring an additional 11,669 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,144,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,992,000 after acquiring an additional 158,263 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 69.6% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 826,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,051,000 after acquiring an additional 339,198 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,377,000 after acquiring an additional 303,321 shares during the period.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

