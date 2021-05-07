Sysco Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.28 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:SYY)

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Sysco in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.65. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sysco’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Sysco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $85.48. 16,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,266,678. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. The company has a market cap of $43.63 billion, a PE ratio of -1,219.97, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. Sysco has a 52 week low of $44.17 and a 52 week high of $85.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.02 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.55%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

