Berenberg Bank Reiterates Hold Rating for Eurocommercial Properties (OTCMKTS:EUCMF)

Eurocommercial Properties (OTCMKTS:EUCMF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS EUCMF remained flat at $$25.78 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.68. Eurocommercial Properties has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $25.78.

About Eurocommercial Properties

At the outset Eurocommercial invested in a variety of countries, including France where the Company made its first investment in 1992 with the acquisition of Les Atlantes shopping centre in Tours. In 1994 Eurocommercial purchased Curno in Bergamo, marking its first acquisition in Italy. Eurocommercial moved into the Swedish market in 2001.

