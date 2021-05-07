Brokers Set Expectations for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ZBH)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Zimmer Biomet in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now expects that the medical equipment provider will earn $1.76 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.74. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s FY2021 earnings at $7.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.87 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.08.

NYSE:ZBH traded up $0.98 on Friday, reaching $174.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,737. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.80 and a 200 day moving average of $156.41. The stock has a market cap of $36.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,082.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet has a 12-month low of $108.78 and a 12-month high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,025,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Woodstock Corp acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 4,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

