Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) CEO Buys $51,236.73 in Stock

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) CEO Caroline Beasley purchased 20,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.49 per share, for a total transaction of $51,236.73. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 275,659 shares in the company, valued at $686,390.91. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of BBGI traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.60. 958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,263. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.12. Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $5.15. The stock has a market cap of $76.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.16). Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 11.52% and a negative net margin of 11.52%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Beasley Broadcast Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 21,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of Beasley Broadcast Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

