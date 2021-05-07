Aviance Capital Partners LLC Sells 13,573 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 37.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,657 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 13,573 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 1.3% of Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen upped their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.11.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total transaction of $5,281,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,425 shares in the company, valued at $6,082,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.39, for a total value of $22,194,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,786,351 shares of company stock worth $520,850,269 in the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FB opened at $320.02 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.69 and a 1 year high of $331.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $302.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.40. The stock has a market cap of $911.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

