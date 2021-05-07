Mirador Capital Partners LP Purchases 589 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,727 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Fortive were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Fortive by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,600,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $963,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349,167 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,607,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 7,873.6% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,282,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,570 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 266.2% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,550,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,602,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $821,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,952 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $117,758.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,062.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 14,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.16, for a total value of $961,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 84,071 shares of company stock worth $5,739,984. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $72.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.38. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $52.46 and a one year high of $82.12. The firm has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.21.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

