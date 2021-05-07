Mirador Capital Partners LP Purchases 257 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Empire Life Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $2,686,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 29,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,302 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 28.8% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 84,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,502,000 after acquiring an additional 18,820 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 237,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,363,000 after acquiring an additional 42,125 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO opened at $53.03 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $56.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.51 and a 200 day moving average of $51.05.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

