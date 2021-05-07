Mitchell Capital Management Co. Cuts Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. lowered its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,627 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 1.8% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $7,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 8,495.7% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 247,299 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $14,295,000 after purchasing an additional 244,422 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 123,079 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,250,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 34.6% in the first quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the first quarter worth $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.11.

FB opened at $320.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $911.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $302.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.40. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.69 and a 1-year high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total value of $5,281,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,082,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total transaction of $21,129,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,786,351 shares of company stock worth $520,850,269 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

