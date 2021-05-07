Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) PT Raised to $81.00

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globus Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.75.

Shares of NYSE:GMED opened at $72.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 79.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.22 and its 200-day moving average is $62.61. Globus Medical has a 52 week low of $42.85 and a 52 week high of $73.74.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $227.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Globus Medical’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Globus Medical will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Globus Medical news, CEO David M. Demski sold 144,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $10,314,804.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Demski sold 121,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $8,680,931.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,031.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Globus Medical by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,405,902 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $483,013,000 after purchasing an additional 204,321 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,441,759 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $420,132,000 after purchasing an additional 86,833 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,420,364 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $92,636,000 after purchasing an additional 63,285 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277,448 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $78,781,000 after purchasing an additional 322,334 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Globus Medical by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 879,225 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $57,343,000 after acquiring an additional 13,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

