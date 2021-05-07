136 Shares in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Bought by Wealthcare Capital Management LLC

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 136 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Compass Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,915,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 46,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,211,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 237.5% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 1,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.87, for a total transaction of $1,228,687.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 1,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,351,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,743,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,466 shares of company stock worth $25,811,540. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SHW shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $255.00 to $268.67 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.83.

Shares of SHW traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $285.44. The stock had a trading volume of 8,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,328. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $268.08 and a 200 day moving average of $245.70. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $175.40 and a twelve month high of $286.35.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 10.41%. The Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Sherwin-Williams declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.42%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.