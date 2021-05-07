Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY)

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VWAGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Volkswagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VWAGY traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.42. 483,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,163,840. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 1.52. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of $13.33 and a 12 month high of $48.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.47 and a 200-day moving average of $24.16.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $76.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.55 billion. Volkswagen had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 2.38%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Volkswagen will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

