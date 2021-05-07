Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Invests $137,000 in iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IDNA)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IDNA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 89,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after buying an additional 34,171 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $717,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IDNA traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.91. 224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,269. iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $33.28 and a one year high of $55.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.54.

