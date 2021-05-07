Bristlecone Advisors LLC Has $2.18 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,089 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 76,947.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,303,326 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293,847 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,076,228,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in NVIDIA by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,110 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,451,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,930 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $523,815,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,799,146 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $23,394,117,000 after acquiring an additional 871,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $15.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $596.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,226,522. The stock has a market cap of $371.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $301.32 and a one year high of $648.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $572.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $545.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $611.84.

In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at $4,469,893.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. Insiders sold 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

Featured Story: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.