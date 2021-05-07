ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

ING Groep (NYSE:ING)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. AlphaValue raised ING Groep to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ING Groep presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Get ING Groep alerts:

Shares of ING Groep stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $13.13. The company had a trading volume of 334,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,490,174. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.91. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $13.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.39 and a 200-day moving average of $10.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. ING Groep had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 14.79%. Equities analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 1.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 73,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 6.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 16,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 108,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 0.3% in the first quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 515,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,308,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.