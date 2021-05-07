ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

ING Groep (NYSE:ING)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. AlphaValue raised ING Groep to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ING Groep presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.
Shares of ING Groep stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $13.13. The company had a trading volume of 334,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,490,174. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.91. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $13.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.39 and a 200-day moving average of $10.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 1.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 73,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 6.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 16,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 108,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 0.3% in the first quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 515,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,308,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.27% of the company’s stock.
About ING Groep
ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.
Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means
Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.