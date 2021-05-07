Ziegler Capital Management LLC Invests $13.23 Million in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 220,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,229,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Axonics by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Axonics by 35.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Axonics by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Axonics by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axonics by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AXNX traded up $3.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.44. 4,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,229. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.57 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Axonics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.15 and a 12 month high of $64.36.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.16). Axonics had a negative return on equity of 28.05% and a negative net margin of 76.62%. The firm had revenue of $32.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Axonics’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Axonics news, COO Rinda Sama sold 73,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $4,361,462.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,168 shares in the company, valued at $4,675,662.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO John Woock sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $508,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 60,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,057,382.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,144 shares of company stock valued at $9,589,987 over the last 90 days. 25.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on AXNX. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Axonics from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Axonics from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Axonics in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Axonics from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.11.

About Axonics

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

