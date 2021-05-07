Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 367 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,494 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $13,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 3,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WTFC traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.76. 876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,170. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $87.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.55 and a 200 day moving average of $66.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.13. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.56%.

In other Wintrust Financial news, EVP Kathleen M. Boege sold 7,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total transaction of $587,414.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,132.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.40.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

